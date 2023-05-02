APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Receives $23.67 Average PT from Analysts

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

APG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of APi Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on APi Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on APi Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get APi Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in APi Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,749,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,811,000 after purchasing an additional 232,473 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of APi Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,698,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,248,000 after buying an additional 594,997 shares in the last quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 4,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,883,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,086,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,227,000 after acquiring an additional 106,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in APi Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,720,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,974,000 after acquiring an additional 119,714 shares during the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APi Group Stock Performance

APG opened at $22.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. APi Group has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $24.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.02 and a 200-day moving average of $20.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.50, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.54.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. APi Group had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that APi Group will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About APi Group

(Get Rating)

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.