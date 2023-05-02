Appian (APPN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Appian to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Appian has set its Q1 guidance at -($0.33-0.27) EPS and its FY23 guidance at $-1.14-1.07 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $125.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.35 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 66.82%. On average, analysts expect Appian to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ APPN opened at $38.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.74. Appian has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $59.90.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Appian from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Appian from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Appian from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Appian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Appian from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Appian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.89.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 6,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.65 per share, with a total value of $281,280.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,121,954 shares of the company's stock, valued at $441,823,292.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Steven Lynch sold 1,393 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $60,135.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,237 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,564,351.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 220,212 shares of company stock valued at $9,667,950. Insiders own 43.50% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Appian by 13.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Appian by 10.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Appian by 44.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Appian by 8.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 50.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Appian Corp. engages in the provision of business process management (BPM) solutions. Its products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matthew Wheeler Calkins, Robert Charles Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

