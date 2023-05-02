ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
ARC Group Worldwide Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ARCW opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average of $0.95. ARC Group Worldwide has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $1.42.
About ARC Group Worldwide
