ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ARC Group Worldwide Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ARCW opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average of $0.95. ARC Group Worldwide has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $1.42.

Get ARC Group Worldwide alerts:

About ARC Group Worldwide

(Get Rating)

See Also

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc is a global advanced manufacturing service provider focused on accelerating speed to market for its customers. Its solutions include metal injection molding, plastic injection molding, clean room plastic injection molding, and rapid and conforming tooling. The company was founded on September 30, 1987 and is headquartered in Deland, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Group Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Group Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.