ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 245,200 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the March 31st total of 280,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.2 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
ARCA biopharma Price Performance
Shares of ARCA biopharma stock opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. ARCA biopharma has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $2.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average of $2.15.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARCA biopharma
ARCA biopharma Company Profile
ARCA biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The firm focuses on the cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, and clinical development. Its product candidate, Gencaro is a pharmacologic beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is developed for the treatment of chronic heart failure and other indications.
