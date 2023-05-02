ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 245,200 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the March 31st total of 280,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.2 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of ARCA biopharma stock opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. ARCA biopharma has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $2.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average of $2.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ARCA biopharma by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 53,279 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARCA biopharma by 419.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 47,946 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The firm focuses on the cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, and clinical development. Its product candidate, Gencaro is a pharmacologic beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is developed for the treatment of chronic heart failure and other indications.

