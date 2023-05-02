ArcelorMittal (MT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.04. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. On average, analysts expect ArcelorMittal to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

ArcelorMittal Stock Performance

ArcelorMittal stock opened at $28.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.80. ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.89.

ArcelorMittal Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.23%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArcelorMittal

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 1,300.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,349,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967,981 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ArcelorMittal by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,361 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal in the first quarter valued at $54,502,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 21.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,126,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,074,000 after purchasing an additional 558,849 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,416,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,145,000 after purchasing an additional 128,629 shares during the period. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA; Brazil; Europe; Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.