Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,737 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 20,548 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Archrock worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archrock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,191 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archrock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archrock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archrock during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AROC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Archrock from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Archrock from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Archrock Price Performance

In other Archrock news, major shareholder Ocean Reserves Lp Old sold 557,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $6,040,291.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,172,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,149,539.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, major shareholder Ocean Reserves Lp Old sold 557,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $6,040,291.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,172,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,149,539.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 13,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $155,106.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,039 shares in the company, valued at $555,933.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Archrock stock opened at $10.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Archrock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $11.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.73.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Archrock had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $218.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archrock Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 206.90%.

About Archrock

(Get Rating)

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment includes the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company uses to provide operations services.

See Also

