Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,554,440,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 6.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,286 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 14.4% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,094 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 2.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 16,471 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $27.07 on Tuesday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.60 and a 52-week high of $44.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.93 and a 200-day moving average of $26.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 285.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $637.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.71 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Securities raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stephens started coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $98,320.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,351.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $30,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,525.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $98,320.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,351.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,180,135. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. It operates through the following segments: Teladoc Health Integrated Care, BetterHelp, and Others. The Teladoc Health Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services.

