Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $806 Million in EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of EVgo in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of EVgo in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of EVgo in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of EVgo in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of EVgo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. 12.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EVgo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of EVgo from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of EVgo in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.64.

EVgo Stock Performance

Shares of EVgo stock opened at $5.68 on Tuesday. EVgo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $12.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.06.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 284.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EVgo

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

