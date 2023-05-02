Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Given New $151.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $146.00 to $151.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 5.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ANET. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.35.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $160.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.64. The company has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.26. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $171.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 30.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total transaction of $131,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 140,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $20,693,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,763,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,618,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total value of $131,513.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 357,945 shares of company stock valued at $53,844,144. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 560.0% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Arista Networks by 67.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $46,000. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

