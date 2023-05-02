Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Given New $166.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cowen increased their target price on Arista Networks from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Arista Networks from $177.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.35.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Arista Networks stock opened at $160.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.64. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $171.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total transaction of $20,693,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,763,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,618,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $20,693,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,763,200 shares in the company, valued at $260,618,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total value of $131,513.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 357,945 shares of company stock worth $53,844,144. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $43,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 560.0% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

