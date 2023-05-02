Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Sells 280 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,401,433,615,000 after buying an additional 7,954 shares during the last quarter. Tilson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,550,000. Finally, Agate Pass Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 19,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $114.67 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.66. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $80.69 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $465.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 27.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

