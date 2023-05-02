Ascential plc (OTCMKTS:AIAPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ascential plc (OTCMKTS:AIAPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 353,600 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the March 31st total of 325,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Ascential Price Performance

Ascential stock opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.95. Ascential has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $3.55.

Get Ascential alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on AIAPF. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ascential from GBX 295 ($3.69) to GBX 320 ($4.00) in a report on Friday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Ascential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Ascential Company Profile

Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Digital Commerce, Product Design, Marketing, and Retail & Financial Services.

Featured Stories

