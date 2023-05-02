Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Short Interest Update

Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 346,400 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the March 31st total of 309,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 537,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Ascot Resources Price Performance

Shares of Ascot Resources stock opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.42. Ascot Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $0.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Ascot Resources from C$0.75 to C$0.90 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Ascot Resources Company Profile

Ascot Resources Ltd. is an exploration company engaged in the exploration of gold, silver and copper in North America. Its projects include Premier, Red Mountain, and Non-Gold Assets. The company was founded on May 20, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

