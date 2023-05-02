Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 16,255 Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,255 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 9,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Paylocity by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Paylocity by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,250 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $221,825.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,186.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Paylocity news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $221,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,651 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,186.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total transaction of $16,260,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,497,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,946,280.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,242 shares of company stock valued at $36,661,532 over the last three months. 26.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $195.57 on Tuesday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $152.01 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $189.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.30. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.37 and a beta of 1.08.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. Paylocity had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $273.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.78 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PCTY. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Monday, February 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Paylocity from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson raised Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Paylocity from $305.00 to $311.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.36.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

