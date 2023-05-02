Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,240 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $3,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in BorgWarner by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in BorgWarner by 91.7% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $47.81 on Tuesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.14 and a 12-month high of $51.14. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 17.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In other news, VP Craig Aaron sold 9,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $465,419.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,435 shares in the company, valued at $648,776.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total value of $350,443.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,701.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Craig Aaron sold 9,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $465,419.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,776.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,027,503. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BWA shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.82.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

