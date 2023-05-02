Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $3.26 Million Stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,124 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $3,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RHI. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 3,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $278,346.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,087.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $1,011,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,049 shares in the company, valued at $17,567,946.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 3,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $278,346.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,828 shares in the company, valued at $872,087.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Robert Half International Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robert Half International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.44.

NYSE RHI opened at $73.16 on Tuesday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.40 and a 1 year high of $102.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.20.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 39.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Robert Half International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

