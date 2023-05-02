Astec Industries (ASTE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Astec Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $349.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Astec Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Astec Industries to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Astec Industries Price Performance

ASTE opened at $41.52 on Tuesday. Astec Industries has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $49.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.43 million, a PE ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 1.50.

Astec Industries Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astec Industries

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Astec Industries by 491.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 95,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,888,000 after buying an additional 79,467 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Astec Industries by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,461,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Astec Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $9,297,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Astec Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ASTE. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Astec Industries from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Astec Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the design, engineer, manufacture, and market of equipment and components used in road building and construction activities. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets a complete line of asphalt plants, concrete plants, and ancillary equipment, as well as supplying asphalt road construction equipment, industrial thermal systems, and heavy equipment.

Featured Articles

