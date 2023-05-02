ASUSTeK Computer (OTCMKTS:ASUUY) Raised to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

ASUSTeK Computer (OTCMKTS:ASUUY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ASUSTeK Computer Stock Performance

Shares of ASUUY stock opened at $40.00 on Tuesday. ASUSTeK Computer has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.72.

Get ASUSTeK Computer alerts:

ASUSTeK Computer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

ASUSTeK Computer Inc researches and develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and repairs computers, communications, and consumer electronic products in Taiwan, China, Singapore, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Internet information services; maintenance and operating services for information hardware; services information technology and communication products; and leases real estate property.

Receive News & Ratings for ASUSTeK Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASUSTeK Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.