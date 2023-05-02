Atkore (ATKR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.71 per share for the quarter. Atkore has set its FY23 guidance at $15.85-17.75 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.71. Atkore had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 76.09%. The business had revenue of $833.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.90 million. On average, analysts expect Atkore to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Atkore stock opened at $126.08 on Tuesday. Atkore has a 1 year low of $70.50 and a 1 year high of $154.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.48.

ATKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Atkore from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Atkore from $139.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atkore in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Atkore from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Atkore from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.40.

In other Atkore news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total transaction of $4,207,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,829,420.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David Paul Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total transaction of $1,497,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,510,776.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total transaction of $4,207,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,829,420.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,813 shares of company stock valued at $6,997,675. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATKR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Atkore during the 4th quarter valued at $59,906,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Atkore during the 1st quarter valued at $42,940,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Atkore by 987.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 172,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,460,000 after purchasing an additional 157,072 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Atkore by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 713,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,272,000 after purchasing an additional 108,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Atkore by 378.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,836,000 after purchasing an additional 103,161 shares in the last quarter.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

