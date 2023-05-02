Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 142.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,699 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,171 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $8,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 64.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 155.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $255,261.36. Following the sale, the president now owns 134,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,239,163.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $255,261.36. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 134,081 shares in the company, valued at $24,239,163.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Cameron Deatsch sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $163,063.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 129,313 shares in the company, valued at $23,377,204.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 281,329 shares of company stock worth $45,968,717. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Monday, April 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.05.

Shares of TEAM opened at $149.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a PE ratio of -108.37 and a beta of 0.83. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $113.86 and a one year high of $300.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.54.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.33). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 73.57% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $872.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.45 million. As a group, analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

