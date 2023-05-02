Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Short Interest Down 11.0% in April

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a drop of 11.0% from the March 31st total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 242.0 days.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Price Performance

Shares of AMIVF stock opened at $8.96 on Tuesday. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $10.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.23.

About Atrium Mortgage Investment

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp. engages in the provision of financing solutions in both the commercial and residential real estate sectors. It funds a variety of types of mortgages, including term, construction, and bridge financing. Its investment strategy is to invest in commercial and residential mortgages from borrowers whose financing needs are not being met by the larger financial institutions.

