Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) PT Lowered to $27.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Sunday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.47% from the company’s previous close.

AVTR has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Avantor from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avantor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

Avantor Price Performance

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $20.23 on Friday. Avantor has a 52-week low of $17.91 and a 52-week high of $33.48. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Avantor had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Avantor will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $31,727.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,407. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Avantor news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $31,727.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,407. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $97,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,717,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,829 shares of company stock valued at $488,344. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Avantor by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 8,211 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the first quarter worth approximately $1,318,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 67.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 7,710 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avantor by 7.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Avantor by 28.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc engages in providing mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

