Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Stake Raised by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) by 66.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,770 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 231.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Axos Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 38.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 66.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Axos Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday. Wedbush boosted their target price on Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Axos Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Axos Financial Trading Down 1.6 %

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 10,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 514,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,715,365.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 10,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 514,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,715,365.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Mosich Nick bought 2,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $97,308.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,556 shares in the company, valued at $2,738,904. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial stock opened at $40.02 on Tuesday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.15 and a 1 year high of $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.39.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. Axos Financial had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $231.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axos Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.