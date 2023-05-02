Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) PT Raised to $48.00 at Piper Sandler

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AX. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $55.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Axos Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.67.

Axos Financial Price Performance

Shares of AX opened at $40.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.45. Axos Financial has a 1-year low of $33.15 and a 1-year high of $51.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. Axos Financial had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $231.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Axos Financial will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 514,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,715,365.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Axos Financial news, Director Mosich Nick bought 2,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $97,308.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 80,556 shares in the company, valued at $2,738,904. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $480,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 514,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,715,365.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AX. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Axos Financial by 231.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Axos Financial by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 38.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

Recommended Stories

