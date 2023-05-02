B. Riley Lowers Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Price Target to $198.00

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $200.00 to $198.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Arch Resources’ Q2 2023 earnings at $7.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $35.27 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Arch Resources Stock Performance

Shares of ARCH stock opened at $119.69 on Friday. Arch Resources has a 12 month low of $110.97 and a 12 month high of $183.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.54.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The energy company reported $10.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by ($0.44). Arch Resources had a return on equity of 100.83% and a net margin of 33.74%. The firm had revenue of $869.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $12.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arch Resources will post 36.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $2.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.63%.

Insider Transactions at Arch Resources

In other news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total value of $38,091.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,192.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total value of $38,091.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,192.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 4,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total transaction of $618,417.19. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,853.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,337 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,173. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arch Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCH. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Arch Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Arch Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical, and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains the company’s thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

