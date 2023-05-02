Banco Bradesco S.A. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.00 (NYSE:BBD)

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0036 per share by the bank on Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd.

Banco Bradesco has a payout ratio of 8.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Banco Bradesco to earn $0.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.2%.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of BBD stock opened at $2.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.85. The firm has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.71. Banco Bradesco has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $4.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The bank reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 11.49%. Sell-side analysts predict that Banco Bradesco will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BBD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Banco Bradesco from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $3.70 to $2.70 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBD. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Banco Bradesco by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.