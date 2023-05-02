Barrick Gold (ABX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.22 per share for the quarter.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.02. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of C$3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.18 billion.

TSE ABX opened at C$25.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$24.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$23.53. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of C$17.88 and a twelve month high of C$29.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$45.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.44, a PEG ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 228.13%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Barrick Gold from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a C$26.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$32.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Cormark reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$28.40.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

