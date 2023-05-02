Belden (BDC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $659.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.17 million. Belden had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect Belden to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Belden Trading Up 0.8 %

BDC stock opened at $79.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.32. Belden has a 12 month low of $47.89 and a 12 month high of $92.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.56 and its 200 day moving average is $79.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Belden Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.48%.

Several research firms recently commented on BDC. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Belden from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Belden from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Belden in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Belden from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Belden from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $203,725.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,453.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Anshuman Mehrotra sold 4,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $379,276.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,207.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $203,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,553 shares in the company, valued at $941,453.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Belden

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDC. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Belden by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Belden by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 14,895 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Belden in the 1st quarter worth approximately $961,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Belden by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Belden in the 1st quarter worth approximately $762,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Belden

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

