BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Price Target Raised to $42.00

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BellRing Brands’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.25.

NYSE BRBR opened at $36.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 40.91, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.87. BellRing Brands has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $36.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.32.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.98 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 8.29% and a negative return on equity of 36.56%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BellRing Brands will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRBR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 1,088.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

