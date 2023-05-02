Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 63.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 441,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 758,015 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $32,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 56.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 34.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 10.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.6% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 12.8% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total value of $4,014,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 350,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,130,001.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total value of $4,014,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,130,001.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.61 per share, with a total value of $25,652.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,111.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 10,950,338 shares of company stock worth $18,744,064 and sold 140,757,216 shares worth $1,738,001,650. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Blackstone Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. CICC Research started coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.04.

BX opened at $88.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $62.69 billion, a PE ratio of 108.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.69 and a 200-day moving average of $86.97. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $123.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.