BMO Capital Markets Trims ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Target Price to $81.00

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $84.00 to $81.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ASGN. Bank of America downgraded shares of ASGN from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of ASGN from $110.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASGN in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of ASGN from $103.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.83.

Get ASGN alerts:

ASGN Stock Performance

NYSE ASGN opened at $72.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.41. ASGN has a 12-month low of $64.94 and a 12-month high of $119.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.65.

Insider Transactions at ASGN

ASGN ( NYSE:ASGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). ASGN had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ASGN will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 3,000 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,477,048. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASGN

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in ASGN by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in ASGN by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 23,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ASGN by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ASGN in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in ASGN by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ASGN

(Get Rating)

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.