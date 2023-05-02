Bombardier Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:BBD)

Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Desjardins boosted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Bombardier in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 27th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.60. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bombardier’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.41 EPS.

Bombardier (TSE:BBD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$2.29. The firm had revenue of C$3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.30 billion.

Bombardier Stock Performance

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded Bombardier from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

Bombardier has a 1 year low of C$7.83 and a 1 year high of C$13.18.

