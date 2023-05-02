Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Receives $104.63 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.63.

BAH has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $96.96 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $76.60 and a 1 year high of $112.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.24.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 51.31% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $2,764,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,926. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 312.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,079,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,878,000 after buying an additional 3,848,242 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 24,218.2% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,711,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700,332 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,500,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 6,926.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,060,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,033,000. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

