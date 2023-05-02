Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,390,000 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the March 31st total of 3,820,000 shares. Currently, 8.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 912,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on BFH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Friday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bread Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bread Financial

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bread Financial in the third quarter worth $224,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at $532,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at $3,142,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at $2,130,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at $224,000. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bread Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BFH opened at $26.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.85. Bread Financial has a one year low of $25.71 and a one year high of $57.58.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $9.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $1.97. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Bread Financial had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bread Financial will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.99%.

Bread Financial Company Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of payment, lending, and saving solutions. The firm also offers private label and co-brand credit cards and buy now, pay later products such as installment loans and split-pay offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

