BrightSpire Capital (BRSP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BrightSpire Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BRSP opened at $5.62 on Tuesday. BrightSpire Capital has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $9.45. The firm has a market cap of $730.30 million, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.08 and a 200 day moving average of $6.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

BrightSpire Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.23%. BrightSpire Capital’s payout ratio is currently 235.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrightSpire Capital

BRSP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Jonestrading restated a “hold” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BrightSpire Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 229.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 38.18% of the company’s stock.

About BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages portfolio consisting of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments and net leased properties in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Senior Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity, Net Leased and other Real Estate, CRE Debt Securities, and Corporate.

