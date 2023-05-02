Brinker Capital Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,581 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter worth $7,002,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amdocs by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 3.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 6.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $92.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.07. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $76.79 and a one year high of $97.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 11.71%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

DOX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amdocs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.75.

About Amdocs

(Get Rating)

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.