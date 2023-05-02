Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 3,653 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,271 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,653 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 320.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $84,614,000 after purchasing an additional 824,296 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 375,027 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,433,000 after buying an additional 209,454 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,504,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 55.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 339,670 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,569,000 after acquiring an additional 120,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,701,000. 82.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dolby Laboratories

In other news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,996,895. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Dolby Laboratories news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,996,895. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ryan Nicholson sold 6,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $590,144.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,607,739.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,313 shares of company stock valued at $15,046,595 in the last quarter. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dolby Laboratories Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DLB shares. TheStreet upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

NYSE DLB opened at $83.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.24 and its 200-day moving average is $76.75. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.55 and a 12-month high of $88.06.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $334.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.12 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 9.46%. Equities analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

About Dolby Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

