Brokerages Set Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) PT at $29.00

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

KSS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Kohl’s from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Kohl’s to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Kohl’s from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

KSS stock opened at $21.48 on Friday. Kohl’s has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $59.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.73, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.58.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($3.54). The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.31%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently -444.43%.

Insider Transactions at Kohl’s

In other Kohl’s news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury purchased 92,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.82 per share, with a total value of $2,018,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,996,627.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kohl’s

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KSS. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 43.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after buying an additional 13,314 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Kohl’s during the first quarter worth about $1,183,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 92,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,816,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

