Brokerages Set Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Target Price at $371.08

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $371.08.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PH shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $403.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total value of $537,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at $602,997. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total transaction of $537,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at $602,997. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 16,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.42, for a total value of $5,542,460.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,276,811.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,454 shares of company stock worth $21,706,490. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.8 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,098,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,447,056,000 after purchasing an additional 116,630 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,578,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $749,061,000 after purchasing an additional 62,303 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,025,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,799,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth about $519,286,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,737,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,618,000 after acquiring an additional 178,108 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PH opened at $327.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $330.54 and a 200-day moving average of $313.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.50. Parker-Hannifin has a 52 week low of $230.44 and a 52 week high of $364.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 19.7 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.96%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

