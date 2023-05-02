Brokerages Set PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Price Target at $47.00

Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PBF Energy from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PBF Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. TheStreet cut PBF Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PBF Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PBF Energy in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 5,747.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE PBF opened at $35.19 on Friday. PBF Energy has a 52-week low of $24.63 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.95.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 72.79% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PBF Energy will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 3.52%.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refinery and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment involves refining crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

Further Reading

