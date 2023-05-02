Brokerages Set Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Price Target at $17.27

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.27.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DOC shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Compass Point reduced their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Physicians Realty Trust

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,504,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,902,000 after purchasing an additional 142,111 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,605,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,545,000 after buying an additional 59,564 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,649,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,755,000 after buying an additional 1,225,055 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 6.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,399,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,203,000 after buying an additional 316,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 6.5% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,766,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,171,000 after acquiring an additional 289,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Performance

Physicians Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $14.33 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $18.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 200.00%.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

