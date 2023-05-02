Brokerages Set SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Target Price at $41.00

Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on SM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SM Energy from $46.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

NYSE:SM opened at $28.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.71 and a 200 day moving average of $34.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 4.39. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $54.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $573.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.37 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 29.30% and a net margin of 41.07%. SM Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SM Energy will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 5.89%.

In other SM Energy news, CEO Herbert S. Vogel purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.35 per share, for a total transaction of $31,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,063 shares in the company, valued at $12,604,675.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $86,460 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,075 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,390 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 22,582 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,627 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,226,000. 89.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

