Brokers Issue Forecasts for Meta Platforms, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Meta Platforms in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now forecasts that the social networking company will post earnings per share of $2.92 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.33. The consensus estimate for Meta Platforms’ current full-year earnings is $11.34 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ Q3 2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.19 EPS.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META has been the subject of several other research reports. Edward Jones upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Argus upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.74.

META stock opened at $243.18 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.88. The stock has a market cap of $630.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $244.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,954,178.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,113.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,954,178.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,113.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,648 shares of company stock worth $12,518,517. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $1,796,633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.