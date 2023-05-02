Brokers Offer Predictions for First Bank’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FRBA)

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for First Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for First Bank’s current full-year earnings is $1.35 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Bank’s FY2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

First Bank Stock Down 3.9 %

First Bank Dividend Announcement

Shares of FRBA opened at $9.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. First Bank has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $16.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.59 million, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.15 and its 200-day moving average is $13.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.41%.

Institutional Trading of First Bank

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in First Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of First Bank by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of First Bank by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Bank by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Bank by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. 45.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the firm’s primary business, which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

