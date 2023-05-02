Brokers Set Expectations for Cincinnati Financial Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CINF)

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, April 27th. Zacks Research analyst T. De anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cincinnati Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cincinnati Financial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.25 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

CINF stock opened at $105.33 on Monday. Cincinnati Financial has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $130.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.15. The stock has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 877.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 14.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 12.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 56.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,531,000 after acquiring an additional 33,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

