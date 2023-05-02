Brokers Set Expectations for EQB Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:EQB)

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of EQB in a research report issued on Friday, April 28th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.49. The consensus estimate for EQB’s current full-year earnings is $10.31 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for EQB’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.99 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.54 EPS.

Get EQB alerts:

EQB has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of EQB from C$72.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of EQB from C$83.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

EQB Stock Performance

TSE:EQB opened at C$61.48 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$59.78 and its 200-day moving average is C$58.32. EQB has a 52 week low of C$44.81 and a 52 week high of C$70.00. The firm has a market cap of C$2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.75.

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C$2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.37 by C$0.09. EQB had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company had revenue of C$234.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$215.80 million.

EQB Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. EQB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.54%.

About EQB

(Get Rating)

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EQB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.