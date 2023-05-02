Brokers Set Expectations for Hasbro, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hasbro in a research report issued on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser anticipates that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hasbro’s current full-year earnings is $4.37 per share.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.06 million. Hasbro had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Hasbro from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Hasbro from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Hasbro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $58.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 68.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.73. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $45.75 and a 1 year high of $94.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Hasbro by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hasbro by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 4.5% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 0.6% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 325.58%.

Hasbro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.