Brokers Set Expectations for Lennox International Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Lennox International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $5.27 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.25. The consensus estimate for Lennox International’s current full-year earnings is $14.96 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lennox International’s Q3 2023 earnings at $4.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.85 EPS.

Get Lennox International alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lennox International from $279.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lennox International from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $248.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.58.

Lennox International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LII opened at $282.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $182.85 and a fifty-two week high of $285.22.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.41. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 200.13% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,052 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.80, for a total value of $504,381.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,878,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Lennox International by 211.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lennox International

(Get Rating)

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.