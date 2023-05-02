Brokers Set Expectations for Manhattan Associates, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MANH)

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) – William Blair boosted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 26th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Manhattan Associates’ current full-year earnings is $2.00 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Manhattan Associates’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

MANH stock opened at $169.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.93. Manhattan Associates has a 12-month low of $106.02 and a 12-month high of $175.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.60 and a beta of 1.58.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $198.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.64 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 67.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MANH. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $143,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,464,667.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Manhattan Associates news, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 32,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.77, for a total value of $5,389,611.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,992 shares in the company, valued at $15,601,267.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $143,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,464,667.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,803 shares of company stock valued at $11,680,600 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in developing, selling, deploying, servicing, and maintaining software solutions. Its solutions focus on supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

