Brokers Set Expectations for Nevro Corp.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:NVRO)

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nevro in a report released on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.68). The consensus estimate for Nevro’s current full-year earnings is ($2.45) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nevro’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.35) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.97) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NVRO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Nevro from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nevro from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Nevro from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup downgraded Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Nevro from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

Shares of NYSE NVRO opened at $28.31 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.61. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2,831.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Nevro has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $66.66.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $96.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.35 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVRO. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Nevro by 63.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Nevro by 206.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Nevro during the third quarter worth $54,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Nevro by 78.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Nevro during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Corp. engages in the development of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes the senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

